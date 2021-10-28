The wait is finally over. Redmi Note 11 series is all set to be launched today.

The new smartphone series by Xiaomi is expected to have three distinct models — the regular Redmi Note 11 as well as the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 11 has also allegedly appeared on China’s certification site TENAA and benchmark portal Geekbench. Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, the Chinese brand has teased to launch the Redmi Watch 2 .

A new smart fitness band `Redmi Smart Band Pro’ may also be launched.Redmi Note 11 series launch will take place at 4:30 pm IST. The launch will be live-streamed through Weibo. However, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to look at what all is coming under the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 price is rumoured to start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that could be priced at roughly Rs. 16,400, roughly Rs. 18,700, Rs. 21,100 respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a starting price band of around Rs. 18,700 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is also rumored to have an 8GB + 128GB variant at around Rs. 21,100 and an 8GB + 256GB option at around Rs. 23,400.In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be available at around roughly Rs. 25,700 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is also rumored to have an 8GB + 256GB version at Rs. 29,200.On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 11 series is teased to have anti-glare (AG) protection along with a textured pattern at the back and feature dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. The new phones are also confirmed to have Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support.

In the series, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are teased to come with up to 120W fast charging as well as NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The given fast charging wattage could be limited to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, though. The Redmi Note 11 Pro models are also confirmed to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Unlike the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is claimed to have an OLED display. The phone is said to have up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.A tipster on Weibo has claimed that the TENAA listing includes some incorrect parameters as the phone may come with an LCD panel and not an OLED display.

The same model number that surfaced on TENAA has also appeared on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing shows the phone with Android 11. It also indicates an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC by carrying “evergo” as the codename that is so far associated with the Taiwanese chipset series.