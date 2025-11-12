Red Fort Blast : Every culprit will be hunted down: HM

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired high level security review meetings in New Delhi with senior officials of the security agencies and the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Delhi car blast incident.

The first meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the National Investigation Agency, and Commissioner of Police of Delhi. The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir joined the meeting via video conference. The second meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the National Security Guards (NSG), Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director Forensic Science Services, Chief Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi and other senior officials.

After the meeting, the Union Home Minister in his post on ‘X’ said, “Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, said the unfortunate incident in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. She expressed deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and to those injured in the tragedy.

Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family and has taken a compassionate decision to provide immediate relief. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each, those permanently disabled will get Rs 5 lakh, and the seriously injured will be given Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

She added that the government will ensure proper and quality medical treatment for all the injured. “The peace and security of Delhi remain our top priority. The administration is working with full diligence and stands in solidarity with all the victims and their families,” she wrote.

At least 12 people have died in a blast using improvised explosive devices inside a car near Red Fort on Monday evening.