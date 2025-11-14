Red Fort Blast: Dr Umar Nabi’s Residential House Demolished

Srinagar:The residential house of Dr Umar Nabi, the main accused in the Red Fort blast, has been demolished in Koil area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Official sources told that during intervening night the house of the main accused in Redfort blast Dr Umar Nabi was demolished by using controlled explosion.

Pertinently, Dr Umar Nabi the prime accused was seen in a white I20 at Red fort which exploded and killing atleast 13 people in the explosion.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet condemned the attack at a security meeting, saying it was a cowardly act carried out by anti-national forces.(GNS)