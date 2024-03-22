English | اردو و
Record turnout expected in LS polls: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday said the administration is expecting record turnout in elections.

Bidhuri said that the reports they are getting from the field, record-break voting is expected to take place in the Valley in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The people should come forward to vote and in this regard, elaborate arrangements have been put in place,” Bidhuri said.

He also said that the arrangements are also being put in place for a smooth annual Amarnath pilgrimage here.

Bidhuri also said that the roads in Srinagar are being developed and the blacktopping will be done once weather conditions improve.

