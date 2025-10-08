Rebuilding tourism in Kashmir





Darakshan Hassan Bhat



For Kashmiris, tourism is not only revenue, business, engagement, or industry—it is an identity, a culture, a history, and a civilization connected to our lives. All the tourist spots, mostly visited by tourists, even Indian travellers, depict and reflect a civilization and a history beyond natural beauty. They define the people, their culture, their hospitality, their love for guests, humanity, ethos, and peace. Those who come to Kashmir once never forget it—that is Kashmiriyat, not just tourism. We often hear from tourists and outside travellers: “Kashmiri people are good, generous, and hospitable.” This is our civilization, our culture—to be loving, humane, and peaceful. All of this truly denotes the beauty of nature.

So then, the death of this sector is the death of our civilization, culture, and historical legacy that Kashmir has carried for ages. Whoever destroys this tourism is an enemy of our people, culture, and ethos. Let Kashmiris understand the importance of tourism in all its dimensions, for it is deeply connected to the very existence of Kashmir and the global image of “Kashmir, the Paradise on Earth.” This very name and fame are a noble and unique gift for our crown, the vale. Tourism, which makes Kashmir a paradise, needs a fresh revival with a booming environment for visitors. Stop saying that it erodes our culture and ethos; by saying this, you become the killer of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Countries like Switzerland, Poland, and others that depend on tourism have embraced their visitors, and their cultures have flourished globally.

It is often neglected in the minds of Kashmiri people, which is a big challenge to overcome. People must be motivated to realize that Kashmir is known mostly for its tourism and its growing industry, which contributes to the economy, engagement, and new opportunities. It has received huge applause and recognition from visitors around the world. Over the last four years, Kashmir has been changing and regaining recognition as a tourist hub, but it has also been turning into a burning paradise. Travelers, visitors, tourists, adventure seekers, and honeymoon couples are all missing Kashmir. Let us invite them and make it the paradise for which it is famous.

The Pahalgam attack cannot undermine the entire tourism industry of Kashmir, which sustains everyone from labourers and hoteliers to businessmen, while also generating vital revenue for the government. The loss of such an asset would mean the death of Kashmir itself, for the Valley is known worldwide for its tourism—a paradise and a naturally peace-loving place. It is a slap on our faces that we could not support the stakeholders whose lives and our collective identity depend on tourism.

Now, for its revival, we need to engage all stakeholders at different levels. Unfortunately, we have placed the responsibility solely on the government, which has never helped any country build a prosperous nation. For true revival, we must begin reconnecting stakeholders with their customers. Support the tourism revival campaign for Kashmir on social media. Make personal investments in reaching out to people who have already visited Kashmir, take responsibility for their tours, and give them renewed hope, security, and safety. Civilian protests against the terror attack in Pahalgam are not enough—we need to work on every front, and that requires our personal efforts. Strengthen your contacts, approach past visitors, and spread the beauty of Kashmir through social media.







(The author can be reached at daraksahnhassanbhat@gmail.com



