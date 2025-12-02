Realizing NEP’s vision of inclusive, equitable, and joyful learning









Gulzar Wani



Across the world, millions of children are still struggling to read, write, and count despite being in school—a challenge reaffirmed by the Foundational Learning Action Tracker (FLAT) 2025 Global Report by UNICEF and the Hempel Foundation. The report warns that only 1 in 10 countries has shown measurable progress in foundational learning since 2024, and that deep inequities in access, teaching quality, and classroom practices persist. It calls for evidence-based, community-led solutions that can turn policies into real learning gains for children.

Answering this call, CHINAR International in Jammu and Kashmir is showcasing how local innovation can drive systemic change. Through 94 Community Learning Centres (CLCs)—including in remote regions like Warwan Valley in Kishtwar—CHINAR is bridging learning gaps with structured remedial teaching, inclusive pedagogy, and strong community participation. Alongside its CLC network, CHINAR also works in selected government schools, where facilitators support teachers in implementing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) practices and improving classroom engagement. This integrated school–community approach aligns closely with India’s NEP 2020, NIPUN Bharat Mission, and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF 2023), embodying the global vision of SDG 4: Quality Education for All through grassroots action.

Bridging Learning Gaps and Strengthening Foundations

Initially established during the prolonged school closures post–Article 370 and COVID-19, these centres have evolved into structured remedial learning hubs. Today, CHINAR Facilitators provide foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) support to more than 10,000 children, many of whom are first-generation learners.

Through baseline and endline assessments, over 70% of children have demonstrated measurable improvements in reading fluency and basic numeracy. This targeted remedial approach directly supports NEP 2020’s emphasis on achieving universal FLN by 2026–27 and strengthens the implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission across government schools.

Complementing Government Schools

CHINAR’s facilitators spend structured hours in nearby government schools where they are deployed, supporting teachers in multi-level classrooms. They conduct daily remedial sessions, develop individualized learning plans, and integrate socio-emotional learning (SEL) and activity-based pedagogy aligned with the NCF 2023 Foundational Stage. This school-community linkage has proven instrumental in easing teacher workloads and improving student engagement.

Innovative Tools and Partnerships

To make learning joyful and contextual, CHINAR has collaborated with Wipro Foundation, Jodo Gyan, Smitshala, and Avishkaar to provide relevant Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs). These hands-on materials promote conceptual understanding in mathematics and science, mirroring the NCF’s call for experiential learning and constructivist pedagogy.

Digital Literacy and 21st-Century Skills

Recognizing the growing need for digital inclusion, CHINAR International has introduced digital literacy modules across its learning centres. Children are taught basic computer skills, safe internet practices, and the use of digital learning tools—skills essential for thriving in the 21st century. These modules complement reading corners and literacy spaces established within centres, where children explore storybooks, engage with digital content, and build confidence as independent learners. Together, these initiatives foster both digital competence and a culture of reading, preparing children for a world where technology and literacy go hand in hand.

Capacity Building and Quality Assurance

A core pillar of CHINAR’s Quality Education vertical is continuous capacity building of facilitators. Through regular training workshops and mentorship programs, facilitators are equipped with pedagogical tools for FLN, child psychology, and inclusive education.

To ensure consistency, CHINAR has developed and validated monitoring rubrics that assess facilitator performance, student learning outcomes, and community engagement. These tools create a culture of accountability and reflective practice—central to both NEP’s competency-based learning and the NCF’s quality benchmarks.

Learning through Environment and Expression

At CHINAR centres, Wall Literacy has become a hallmark innovation—where classroom walls double as learning aids through charts, number lines, storyboards, and problem-solving corners. Such visual and interactive environments stimulate curiosity, reinforce concepts, and make learning continuous and child-led.

Collaborative methods like peer learning circles, story creation, and math games encourage teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills deeply rooted in the NEP’s emphasis on holistic and experiential education.

Engaging Parents and Communities

CHINAR recognizes that education thrives when families are active partners. Through regular Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) and community sessions, over 85% of parents report improved understanding of their child’s learning needs. This participatory model fosters accountability, ensuring continuity of learning beyond school walls.

Voices from the Ground

“In our classroom, learning has become more interactive and joyful. Children understand concepts better when we use activities, stories, and teaching-learning materials instead of only textbooks,” said Asiya, CLC Facilitator, CHINAR International

The fellow has been using books from the reading corner beyond academics and engaging children through activities. Some students can now perform basic computer operations—turning the system on and off, using the mouse, naming parts—and are even watching teaching-learning videos,” said Gulnaz Shaheen, Head of Institution, Middle School, Shanpora Doji Mohallah, Srinagar

By combining remedial education, digital access, community engagement, and capacity building, CHINAR’s model offers a scalable approach to improving foundational learning in low-resource settings.CHINAR International’s work demonstrates how community-led, evidence-driven models can complement government efforts in realizing the UN SDG 4 goal of Quality Education. Its 94 centres stand as living examples of NEP’s vision—inclusive, equitable, and joyful learning for every child.





(Gulzar Wani works as Lead, Quality Education at CHINAR International. He can be reached at gulzar.wani@chinarinternational.org)





