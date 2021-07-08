Ready to tackle possible third Covid wave: Div Com

Srinagar: The divisional administration Kashmir on Thursday said that it has put in place elaborate arrangements and is ready to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole while talking to media persons on the sidelines of the function here at DIPR auditorium said that the two waves of Covid witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir behaved differently.

“In first wave, the spread of virus was not too high while in the second wave, the Covid behaved differently as the spread was high and the shortage of oxygen beds was also experienced,” he said.

He, however, said that keeping in view the situations faced in two waves so far, the government has made arrangements accordingly and is ready to face challenges.

“The oxygen plants have been increased manifold to ensure that the situation is tackled easily. Resources have been planned as per the experience from two waves. We have also come up with five-bed hospitals,” he said.

Asked about weekend lockdown, Pole said that it has been observed that the people don’t comply with the Covid guidelines properly and on Saturdays and Sundays, people use to come out of their homes and visit different places, thus in order to prevent the virus spread and ensure proper adherence to the guidelines, the decision to continue with the weekend lockdown is in place.

He added that although the Covid positivity ratio is declining, some variants are being reported at present. “Amid non-adherence to the guidelines, some restrictions are not being lifted to ensure the situation remains better,” he said.

About the opening of educational institutions, he said the decision when taken in this regard will be shared accordingly.

Reacting to a query about the renovation of boulevard road that caved in some months back, he said that tenders have been floated and the road will be repaired shortly—(KNO)