REACHA hosts ‘Smartpur Impact and Insights’ workshop

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: REACHA, a Delhi-based NGO, hosted an event “Smartpur Impact and Insights Annual Showcasing and Capacity Building Workshop” at the VMS Auditorium in Srinagar to highlight the achievements of the NOKIA’s flagship CSR Project- Smartpur “Impacting Rural India through Digital Inclusion”, which operates across 8 districts in Kashmir. The project aims to digitally empower rural India through 105 Smartpur centers across different states in India, with 40 centers operational in Jammu & Kashmir.

The event sought to demonstrate the project’s impact and facilitate dialogue among various stakeholders. The event was attended by over 30 government officials from all over Kashmir, including 5 JKAS Officers and Dr. Shafia Wani from IMPA Srinagar as a keynote speaker.

Some of the key officials included Shahnawaz Ahmad Bukhari (JKAS) Joint Director Information Govt. of J&K, Saqib Murtaza (JKAS) Tehsildar Kupwara, Malik Muzaffar Ahmed (JKAS) District Social Welfare Officer, Anantnag & Kulgam, Muzaffar Ahmad Beigh- Deputy Registrar Department of Cooperatives, Anantnag & Shopian, Burhan Hussain (JKAS) Assistant Director- Deptt. Of Culture Govt. of J&K, Madam Purnima Kakru- DDM Srinagar & Budgam NABARD, Kaiser Mohiuddin Malik- Director KVK Kupwara. The event also saw participation from University of Kashmir Professors, Officials from RSETI, Agriculture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Rural Development, Mission Vatsalya, DHEW, Cooperatives, Handicrafts and Handloom, NABARD, JKEDI, J&K Bank, Health, KVK and District Social Welfare Offices, among others.

All government officials expressed their appreciation for the work that is being done and the transformation that is brought by the project in the lives of the people of J&K. They also requested the Smartpur team to open more Centres in the backward areas of the Kashmir state. The event featured testimonials from beneficiaries, Community leaders, Professors, Govt. Officials, NGO’s and other stakeholders highlighting the project’s transformative impact.