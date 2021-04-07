Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read·

RBI retains economic growth for 2021-22 at 10.5%

Reserve Bank of India retains economic growth for 2021-22 fiscal at 10.5 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal’s first monetary policy.

The projection for CPI inflation has been revised to 5% in Q4 of 2021, 5.2%, in Q1 of 2021-22, 5.2% also in Q2 of 2021-22, 4.4% in Q3, and 5.1% in Q4 with risks broadly balanced, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

 

On March 31, 2021, the government retained the inflation target at 4% with the lower and upper tolerance levels of 2% and 6%, respectively, for the next five years that is from April 2021 to March 2026, Das said.

He said that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has added uncertainty to the domestic growth outlook amid tightening of restrictions by some state governments.

“Central Bank to ensure ample liquidity in system so that productive sector gets adequate credit,” the RBI Governor assured.

Previous
Omar gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at SKIMS
Next
Focus on fighting COVID19 by taking all precautions: PM urges people
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor