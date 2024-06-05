‘RBI Policy Challenge’: KU’s North Campus secures 2nd spot

SRINAGAR: The Department of Management Studies, North Campus, University of Kashmir (KU) has secured the 2nd place in the prestigious National Round of ‘RBI Policy Challenge 2023’ surpassing prominent institutions including IIT-Madras and others.

The team was represented by four students of IMBA (Semester 9) and comprised of Noureen Jan, Irtiqa Naaz, Madiha Shabir and Bazila Mehraj along with their faculty advisor Dr Viqar U Nissa. The national round was held in Mumbai, an official statement issued here read.

Competing in the zonal round against teams from diverse regions, including Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun and institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IMT-Ghaziabad, “the students showcased their exceptional understanding of financial policies”, he said.

The team secured the top position in the North Zone and was adjudged as the winner of the Zonal Round of ‘RBI Policy Challenge 2023’ held in New Delhi on 6th December 2023, read the statement. Followed by the Zonal Round, the National Round of ‘RBI Policy challenge 2023’ was held in RBI Office, Mumbai and witnessed participation of the winners of all zones across the country.

The team reviewed the monetary policy in front of a distinguished jury including the Governor and Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India, Chief Economic Advisor, GoI, V Anantha Nageswaran, member of Monetary Policy Committee, Dr Ashima Goyal and other leading economists and public policy experts, read the statement.

“For their exceptional performance, the team was awarded with the 1st Runner’s up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 75,000. This accolade not only highlights the student’s dedication but also high standards of academic excellence and mentorship provided by the department. The entire university community extends their congratulations to the team,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan also congratulated the team for achieving the feat and for bringing laurels to the university.