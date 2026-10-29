‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’: LG stresses unity, national pride

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The annual event commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating his monumental contribution to the unification of India.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG Coordination PHQ, S.J.M.Gillani; ADG CID, M. K. Sinha; ADGP Armed, Nitish Kumar; Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Alok Kumar; IGPs, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officials, in person and through virtual mode.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed senior officials to ensure seamless, peaceful, and streamlined arrangements for the ‘Run for Unity’ and the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge,’ embodying the core spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive participation, the Lieutenant Governor urged school children, youth, security personnel, and citizens from every segment of society to actively engage in fostering national pride.

He further directed that unity runs and ceremonial parades should be organized across district headquarters and police stations, alongside national unity programmes in prisons across Jammu Kashmir.