Rashim Deepika elected President JAKFAS

JAMMU, JULY 04: Rashim Deepika (2004 Batch), presently Financial Advisor, Science and Technology, UT J&K, won the election for President of the Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS). Speaking on the occasion, Rashim Deepika conveyed her deep sense of humility and honor at being elected as the President of JAKFAS. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who placed their trust and confidence in her leadership abilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the results of elections to various posts of the executive body of Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS), for its third term, were declared in the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, July 4th. For the post of Vice-President, Rafiq Shah (CAO) and Rahul Mahajan (Accounts Officer) were elected as Vice Presidents for Kashmir and Jammu provinces, respectively. Mohd. Akram (CAO) was elected unopposed as General Secretary.

The elections were held under the supervision of the Election Commission, headed by Anil Dogra (Director Finance), with Riyaz Hussain and Priya Badyal as members of the Election Commission, and Umar Khan (Director Finance) as the Returning Officer. Yasir Sharief and Javeed Maqbool Khandey were AROs respectively. The new office bearers of the JAKFAS were elected in a transparent, fair, and democratic way, with a voter turnout of 92%. The Election Commissioner and Returning Officers congratulated the newly elected body.