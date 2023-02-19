In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old man was beaten to death by four people in a scuffle over rasagulla.

At Bikapur village in Mainpuri district, a fight over rasagulla resulted in a murder at a wedding reception. A scuffle over the Rasgulla issue led to the murder of the bride’s relative. The deceased has been identified as Ranveer Singh.

The 50-year-old deceased man, who was a relative of the bride, died on the spot. A case was registered against the four.

While stealing a whole bucket of rasagulla, the groom’s side questioned the bride’s relative who saw it. Then word to word grew and the commotion in groups reached a different state and they fought. Ranveer Singh, a relative of the bride, hailing from Haryana. He was attacked with sticks and iron rods.

On the other hand, his brother and relative Ram Kishore was also attacked. The assailants have been identified as Rajat, Ajay, Satyabhan and Bharat. All of them are residents of Bikapur village. Ram Kishore, who was seriously injured, was admitted to the hospital and is being treated.