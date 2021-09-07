‘Rarest of the rare’: J&K man who murdered his cousin in 2005 now stabs his own brother to death

Srinagar: A J&K resident who murdered his own cousin a decade and a half ago has now killed his own brother “over a petty issue” even as police say the “barbaric act” falls in the rarest of the rare crimes.

A police spokesperson said that during intervening night of 5-6 September, information received at Police post Tote Sahri (Reasi) that one Chamail Singh S/O Gheeka R/O Sarhi was stabbed and killed by his real brother Lehar Singh over a petty issue.

In this regard FIR no 173/2021 U/S 302 IPC is registered at Police Station Reasi and investigation set in.

Photo of the accused Lehar Singh (source: J&K Police)

A police team alongwith concerned FSL unit reached at the scene of crime after trekking uphill more than two hours, the spokesperson said.

“Police team took dead body in the custody, collected all the circumstances evidences regarding case from scene of crime, dead body was shifted to District Hospital Reasi for postmortem,” the spokesperson added.

After completing all legal procedures, the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rights.

On inquiring, it was found that accused Lehar Singh fled away from the spot after commission of crime.

Shailender Singh Senior Superintendent of Police sensing the gravity of crime, constituted special teams to apprehend the absconding criminal.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in Bhomag, Shajroo-Mahore, Samba Gagwal, Kathua during day as well as night hours.

After hectic efforts team of Reasi Police succeeded in nabbing accused Lehar Singh from Kote-Hiranagar when he was trying to escape to Punjab.

“Hardcore criminal Lehar Singh has criminal record of killing his own first cousin Bansi Lal S/O Bhai Nath R/O Sarhi in the year 2005 & convicted in case FIR no 84/ 2005 U/S 302, 341 RPC. He has remained in jail for 8 years,” the spokesperson said.

The SSP said that such barbaric act done by criminal Lehar is “rarest of the rare” and the criminal is “a black spot on our social fabric.”

Singh further stressed that investigation shall incorporate each and every evidence to ensure justice is done in this heinous act at earliest.