‘Rapist’ arrested in Srinagar 33 years after committing crime: J&K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said it has arrested “longest surviving” absconding criminal who was accused of rape and had been “underground for the last long 33 years”.

“Accused Ghulam Mohd @Gulla S/O Ahada R/O Kherkote Banihal was underground & on the run for the last 33 years after registration of a RAPE-after-ABDUCTION case against him in Police Station Mohore. Wanted criminal is arrested from Srinagar city,” a Reasi police spokesperson said.

“Accused absconding in Case FIR number 52/1988 Dated 08/04/1988 U/S 366, 376, 109 RPC, Police Station Mohore, after Commission of crime in 1988 was constantly evading arrest by changing his location & identity. Chargesheet was produced against him in Court of law,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

It added: “Accused despite evading investigation couldn’t evade long arm of law of the state. Warrant under section 512 CrPC was issued by the Court of Principal District & Session Judge Udhampur on 22/06/1989 & is executed after his arrest from Kashmir valley.”

Police said that they were able to track the accused after “meticulous planning and coordination through which the officials developed a specific input regarding his presence in Safakadal area of Srinagar and arrested the accused with the help of Srinagar Police”.

“Thirty Three (33) years back, at the time of commission of crime, neither Reasi was a District nor there was a Session Court in Reasi, Mahore was falling under the jurisdiction of District Udhampur with only two Police Stations Reasi and Mohore in the Reasi area.”

“Other accused in the case 1) Amkala S/O Bodhra R/O Bathoi, 2) Ghulam Mohd Sheikh S/O Rahiem Sheikh and 3) Sonaullah S/O Aadha R/O Kherkote Tehsil Banihal Ramban were arrested & bailed out by the Court of Law,” the spokesperson said.

Reasi Police under the command of SSP Shailender Singh JKPS has launched a special drive to apprehend the absconders, who are avading arrest since years and this is the seventh absconder arrested by Reasi Police in last two weeks against whom warrant U/S 512 CrPC was pending.