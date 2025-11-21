Ranji glory

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has come of age. From a ragtag unit to a cohesive side, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has come a long way to beat the best playing 11 in the country. Three wins against formidable teams have put the underdogs in the reckoning to win the Ranji Trophy this season. The latest being the 281-run win against Hyderabad in a crucial Group D match on Wednesday. Hyderabad were bowled out for 190 while chasing 472. Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq finished with figures of 7 for 68. Tanmay Agarwal scored 47. Earlier, the team defeated Delhi and Rajasthan. J&K will be heading for Kolkata to take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The first match will be played on November 26. In fact, J&K cricket’s revival has been gradual but consistent. Earlier this year, J&K stunned defending champion Mumbai in a Group A match. Teamwork, team spirit, and attitude have played a crucial part in this glory. The team now plays to win, not just to participate. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association deserves kudos for reviving the team, which was considered done and dusted a few years ago. Earlier, JKCA was infamous for scams and mismanagement, which had affected the team’s performances. For the last three years, JKCA has worked hard on improving infrastructure and providing facilities to the team. We do not lag in talent. Our players have made it to the Indian Premier League. Umraan Malik, Abdul Samad, to name a few, have proved their mettle on the national scene. JKCA has improved facilities both in Srinagar and Jammu. Eight practice wickets each have been set up in Jammu and Srinagar. Red clay wickets have been set up in Jammu so that players can practice. Like other parts of the country, J&K is a cricket crazy region. A few months ago, a local league in South Kashmir broke all records of popularity. Lakhs of people swarmed Pulwama stadium to watch cricket matches of the Royal Premier League. It was like a carnival in Pulwama. The tourney even attracted the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praising the league, he described the enthusiasm as a `sight to behold’. Credit goes to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for reviving sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir. Nearly 40 lakh youth are now actively involved in sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only cricket and football, J&K is excelling in other sports as well. Such is the craze for sports that 17042 schools in Jammu and Kashmir have registered for the Fit India Movement. The Jammu and Kashmir government has a responsibility not to let this momentum fade away. The government should further incentivize sports so that more and more people join this movement.