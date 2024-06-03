Randomisation of counting staff for Sgr PC conducted successfully

SRINAGAR: In connection with Counting of Votes scheduled on June 04, 2024 (Tuesday) for Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the second Randomization of Counting Staff for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC) was successfully conducted as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

The Randomization of Counting Staff was held under the supervision of Returning Officer, 02-Srinagar PC, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat in presence of General Observer, Mukul Kumar and Counting Observers for all the 18 Assembly Segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aashish Mishra was also present on the occasion.

During the Randomization, Counting Halls were allocated to the Counting Staff deployed at SKICC-Centaur for counting of votes for 02-Srinagar PC comprising 18 Assembly segments of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam (Partly) and Pulwama and Shopian (Partly) Districts.

On the occasion, the designated 630 Officials were classified into teams, each comprising Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Counting Micro Observers assigned to their respective Counting Halls.

The third and final Randomisation of Counting Staff will take place tomorrow morning, during which Counting Tables will be assigned to the Officials designated for Counting of Votes.

The Randomization of Counting Staff was facilitated by dedicated software to ensure transparent, free and fair elections devoid of human interference.

The Randomization process was also video recorded as per the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Deputy DEO Srinagar, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Nodal Officer ETPBS, Mujaba Ahmad Banday and other Officers of District Election Authority were also present on the occasion.