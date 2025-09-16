Rana reviews measures to address water woes in Habbakadal constituency



SRINAGAR: Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana today convened a meeting with senior officials of the Jal Shakti Department to address the ongoing water supply challenges in Habbakadal Constituency and its adjoining areas.

During the meeting, Rana emphasized the need for urgent and sustained interventions to improve water distribution and service delivery.

He directed officials to prepare and implement a structured water supply roster aimed at ensuring timely and predictable distribution of water supply to all areas within the constituency.

To provide immediate relief in water-stressed areas, the Minister directed to install ten new hand pumps, particularly in localities where piped water supply remains inconsistent.

The Minister also underscored the importance of upgrading critical water infrastructure, including ageing pipelines, pump stations, and filtration systems.

Rana reaffirmed the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to strengthen water services and infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in urban areas like Habbakadal facing supply constraints.

Officials were instructed to identify existing bottlenecks and submit a phase wise plan for infrastructure modernization to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply system.

The meeting also agreed on the construction of a new water reservoir in Habbakadal, aimed at enhancing storage capacity and bolster the area’s water security.

In response to the damage caused by recent floods, the Minister also directed immediate desiltation and restoration of the ghats at Nawakadal and Alikadal.

During the meeting, MLA Habbakadal, Shamim Firdous conveyed the concerns of the local residents, particularly in light of recurring water shortages and the damage to water infrastructure caused by recent floods.