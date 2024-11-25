Rana reviews key issues, dev plans of Forest Dept

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 25: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a meeting with senior officers of Forest Department to review its key issues and development plans.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), CEO CAMPA and Managing Director of State Forest Corporation besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on further streamlining the department’s functioning and enhancing its overall efficiency.

The Minister reviewed critical issues, including availability of timber across all regions of J&K. He emphasised the need for enhanced coordination among various departmental wings to optimize operations and achieve greater efficiency.

Discussions were held on expediting the recruitment of vacant posts in the department to strengthen its workforce.

The Minister also reviewed formulation of Nagar Vans (Urban Forests) to promote green spaces in urban areas. He directed for preparation of a robust afforestation plan for the Kalidhar range to enhance forest cover in the region.

Javed Rana reiterated government’s commitment towards ensuring equitable distribution of timber across all regions and directed the officers to address the needs of the public effectively. He stressed the importance of accelerating ongoing projects under CAMPA and leveraging technology to improve monitoring and execution.