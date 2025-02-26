POONCH, FEBRUARY 26: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, today impressed upon the officers of Wildlife department to undertake innovative conservation measures for protection of rare and endangered species, that have been recently spotted in the Pir Panjal region.

He issued these directions during his visit to the Pir Panjal region where he discussed various conservation measures with the officers of the wildlife department. Wildlife Protection (Poonch-Rajouri) had last year captured Brandt’s Hedgehog from Nowshera and Shachera. They were released into the natural habitat after taking proper sampling and completing all other studies. They had also confirmed the presence of smooth coated Otter from Ghambir Mughlian, Rajouri in October 2024 and critically endangered Pangolin in January 2025 from Nowshera.

The Minister said that these findings are a great news for the wildlife department and calls for their protection and conservation. “We need to take conservation steps in these areas where biodiversity supports Brandt’s Hedgehog, Pangolin, Otters and other rare and endangered species,” the minister said.

He called upon the officers to evaluate the activities that threaten the biodiversity and research possible solutions that weigh environmental, economic and social concerns. He said that environmental conservation has become a global priority due to the growing concerns of climate change and increasing pollution. “To restore environmental balance, it is crucial to adopt a more sensitive approach toward nature and wildlife conservation as each species has an important role to perform in the ecosystem. If we want to protect them we have maintain a fine balance between human development and wildlife conservation,” he added.

Rana said that co-existence of varied life forms is indispensable to maintain a fine balance in the ecosystems and conservation efforts included status surveys, research, monitoring, development of conservation action plans and advocacy. He further directed the wildlife warden to carry out a population estimation of the animals in the particular area and to survey other areas for their presence. “Population assessments provide the foundation for evaluating the status and threats to endangered species and plan and implement species recovery and conservation plans accordingly,” he added.

Rana also called for involvement of local communities in the conservation of endangered species and their habitats. These communities play a significant role in shielding endangered species from hunting, while protecting the places these animals live, he said. He further called for strengthening enforcement mechanisms like wildlife monitoring activities, mitigating human-wildlife conflict which form an integral part of conservation achievements. “There is need to design, evaluate, and refine a solution for reducing the impacts of human activities on the environment and biodiversity,” he said. Rana also praised the efforts of the field staff in discovering these rare species in the dense forests.

Wildlife Warden, Amit Sharma, a wildlife expert, said that the sightings of these rare species has sparked excitement among wildlife enthusiasts, experts and renewed interest in the region’s ecosystem. He said that the department will be conducting population census and research on these species to ensure their conservation and protection in harmony with nature.