Hyderabad: Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up to observe Ramzan all through the month across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

MRM is planning to hold iftar for the first 20 days across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh whereas, during the last 10 days, it will be observing Eid Milap.

Senior RSS leader and MRM patron Indresh Kumar has asked the affiliate branches to focus on Hyderabad and Vijaywada.

Recently, the RSS leader praised the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan for helping the Indian government financially during the war against China and Pakistan.

Speaking at the 136th birthday celebration of the erstwhile ruler which was held at Women’s college, OU, he highlighted the fact that Nizam gave importance to women’s education and said that the ruler had established institutions not only for men but also for women.

Ramzan will begin either on April 2 or 3 based on the sighting of the crescent.

This will be the first Ramzan after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

During the last two Ramzans, COVID restrictions were in place due to which people were reluctant to visit crowded places. Apart from it, businesses were also impacted during the month.