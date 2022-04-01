Srinagar: Health experts have emphasized taking an enriching and balanced diet in Ramadan to avoid any adverse impact on health.

During the fasting period between sunrise and sunset, doctors believe that one may be tempted by an overabundance of food choices that have the potential to negatively impact one’s health.

Dr. Shazia Lone, Nutritionist at Modern Hospital Rajbagh said that during Ramadan, your metabolism will slow down due to long hours without food and drinks.

“To keep a balance, your diet should have less than the normal amount of food, yet enough to keep you healthy and active,” she said.

Foods you should avoid

Lone advised not to reach for calorie-rich foods after a day of deprivation. “Food items such as highly-processed meat, fast-burning foods such as sugar, white flour, cakes, biscuits, chocolates, soft drinks, deep-fried foods should be avoided at all cost. Also, salty food like salted nuts, pickles, and chips should be avoided as it disturbs the balance of sodium levels in the body and makes a person very thirsty while fasting,” she said.

The nutritionist said the following items should be taken during Iftar or breaking the fast.

“Dates, as they are considered superfoods jam-packed with good vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Moreover, fruits are the best for detoxification and weight loss as most fruits contain fiber, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and large amounts of antioxidants. Fiber helps you lower cholesterol and it can regulate your bowel movements.”

She also recommended balanced meals containing complex carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables, dairy, and healthy fats during dinner and Suhoor. “Rice, roti, barley, and oats are good sources of complex carbohydrates.”

She stressed keeping the body hydrated as insufficient fluid intake, particularly in this month can lead to dehydration, kidney stones, or lethargy due to a fall in blood pressure.

“Water intake should be planned carefully. Several ways of hydrating the body may include drinking fruit juices, vegetable soups, and avoiding tea and coffee,” Lone said.

Fasting for diabetics

Dr. Saqiba Afzal, Medical Officer at District Hospital, Pulwama said diabetic patients especially those on insulin should frequently check their blood sugar during fasting days and consult their doctor at the slightest doubt.

“Continuous glucose monitoring systems help record glucose level fluctuations through the day corresponding to meal patterns, its timings, and physical activity,” she said.

It is very important for diabetics to have the correct food intake during iftar, the doctor added.

“Once you break your fast in the evening, eat small, healthy, and nutritious meals. Include fruits, vegetables, pulses, and curd in your diet. The key is to consciously choose not to break the fast with foods that are deep-fried or laden with sugar. After you break fast, drink healthy fluids. Apart from the water, one can opt for options such as nimbu pani, buttermilk, unsweetened lassi, and plain milk. Avoid drinking sherbet, fruit juices, or packaged drinks,” Dr. Saqiba said.