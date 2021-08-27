Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Latest News
··1 min read

Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB chairman; ‘Why man why?’ react fans

Twitter: @iramizraja

Ramiz Raja is all set to be the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision follows a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who gave the go-ahead for the change of guard at the PCB. Raja will replace Ehsan Mani once the succession process is complete.

Both Ramiz and Mani met the Prime Minister on Monday (August 23) afternoon.

 

After the meeting Ramiz, a former Pakistan captain was quoted saying by Cricbuzz, ‘I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call,” and decided to wait to hear from the PM’s office. Eventually, the decision was made three days later.

Ramiz confirmed that he has accepted the job. “The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket’s GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence,” Raja, who was also a Chief Executive Officer of PCB, told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Many Pakistan cricket team fans on Twitter, which also includes sports journalists, have expressed disappointment over Ramiz Raja’s appointment as the next PCB chief.


svg%3E
Previous
‘SOUNDSTORM 2021’: Saudi Arabia’s biggest party and music festival in December
svg%3E
Next
Taliban trying to fly Black Hawk choppers? Video suggests so
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor