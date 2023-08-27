Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy floated Elon Musk’s name on Friday as someone who could potentially serve as an adviser in his White House if he were to win the election. During an Iowa campaign stop, Ramaswamy called the richest man in the world someone who could “bring a blank slate, a fresh impression,” since Musk does not “come from within” government, The Messenger reports.

Ramaswamy even lauded Musk’s decision to fire three-quarters of Twitter’s staff, considering he plans to massively downsize federal agencies if he’s elected. “The effectiveness actually went up,” Ramaswamy said of Musk’s mass firing.