ANANTNAG/ SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Managing Director (MD) of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Mehmood Ahmad Shah accompanied by the Superintending Engineer of South Circle Bijbehara and concerned Executive Engineers and other officials, visited South Kashmir to assess the ongoing revenue realization efforts, progress under the RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme), the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and measures taken to ensure a reliable power supply during the Holy month of Ramzan.

During the visit, MD conducted a detailed review of the revenue realized in comparison to set targets, directing concerned officials to expedite the disconnection of consumers with outstanding arrears.

He emphasized the importance of achieving the revenue targets in full and underscored the continued need for rigorous inspections to curb power pilferage and theft.

MD commended the dedicated efforts of the field staff and engineers who have been working tirelessly to improve revenue realization and restore power supply despite several challenges.

He also reviewed the progress made under the RDSS scheme in the region, urging officials from the Project Wing and the Project Implementing Agency, Powergrid Energy Services Ltd (PESL), to accelerate work and ensure the timely completion of approved projects.

While reviewing PM Surya Ghar Yojana, he highlighted the need to increase awareness about the scheme and to encourage more consumers to avail themselves of the government subsidy. He called for focused efforts to cover the maximum number of beneficiaries under the scheme.

As part of his visit, the MD toured the Receiving Station Sangam and directed all Sub-Transmission and Distribution level officers to strictly adhere to the curtailment program.

He stressed the importance of efficient power supply management to ensure seamless and reliable power during Ramzan, particularly during Sehri and Iftaar.

With adverse weather conditions expected towards the end of the month, the MD advised all officers to remain vigilant & prepared and instructed them to have personnel and materials ready to respond swiftly to any outages and ensure timely restoration of power.