Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, is observed annually during the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar. The month begins when the crescent moon is sighted, marking the start of a month-long period of fasting, self-control, and spiritual reflection. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, starting with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri and breaking the fast with iftar at sunset.

The purpose of Ramadan is to achieve ‘taqwa’ or God-consciousness, purify the body and mind, and eliminate bad habits. The month ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday marking the end of the fasting period.

Ramadan 2025: Date and Timings

For Ramadan 2025, it is expected to begin on the evening of February 28, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on February 28, fasting will begin on March 1 in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. If the moon is not visible, Ramadan will start on March 2.

Muslims worldwide will observe fasting daily from dawn to sunset, with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) marking key moments throughout the day.

How is the Ramadan moon sighted?

According to Al Jazeera, for the moon to be visible, the crescent must set after the sun. This allows the sky to be dark enough to spot the small sliver of the new moon.

After the sun sets on the night of February 28, the 29th day of Shaaban month in the Hijri calendar, moon sighters face west with a clear view of the horizon for a first glimpse of the crescent moon.

If the moon is sighted, the month of Ramadan begins, with the first fasting day being March 1. Otherwise, Shaaban will complete 30 days, and the first fasting day will be March 2.

Why is Ramadan holy?

According to Al Jazeera, Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Throughout the month, observing Muslims fast from just before the sunrise prayer, Fajr, to the sunset prayer, Maghrib.

The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours are reduced, and most restaurants are closed during the fasting hours.