At least 25 persons fell into a well after its roof caved in at Indore’s Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the Patel Nagar area.

Media reports said the incident took place during Ram Navami festival celebrations.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.