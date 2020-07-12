Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh visit slain BJP leader’s family in north Kashmir

Srinagar: BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav visited the family of Sheikh Wasim Bari, the slain party leader in Kashmir who, along with his father and brother, was killed in a militant attack on Thursday.

Accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national Vice President, Avinash Rai Khanna, Madhav visited Bari’s home in Bandipora.

Talking to reporters, he said the party stands with the bereaved family, and those who killed the trio should also be killed soon.

“We came here for immediate help to the family of Waseem Bari. All the national leaders of BJP stand with the party workers in this grave situation. We also appeal that all those who are involved in this incident should be neutralised soon,” Madhav said.

Visited Bandipora, Kashmir today together with MoS Dr Jitendra Singh to meet the wife n family members of martyred BJP leader Wasim Bari and his father and brother and condole their demise. Offered financial assistance from the party side. Child in my lap is Wasim’s 2 yr daughter pic.twitter.com/MGsAWxSAWi — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 12, 2020

As per reports, Madhav also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

He also demanded increases security for all workers of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thirty-two-year old Bari, the former District president for BJP in Bandipora, was shot dead late Thursday along with his father and younger brother in a militant attack carried by LeT outfit.