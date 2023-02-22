Actress and model Rakhi Sawant has dropped a video on social media where she can be seen offering namaz.

She can be seen dessed in a half-sleeved black and white floral-printed shirt. She draped a burqa over her head, sitting on the floor, a prayer rug spread before her.

Rakhi appears to perform namaz, looking teary-eyed, and sniffling while recording the video. The former Bigg Boss contestant sported long yellow-painted nails. Along with the soundless video, Rakhi added a sad smiley and a heartbreak emoji in the caption.

Born as Neeru Bheda and a Hindu by religion, the 44-year-old star recently converted to Islam to marry her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. Though the couple’s marital life has been turbulent, Sawant said she was determined to follow the “righteous path and vowed not to denounce Islam even if Durrani and she part ways.”

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, social media users came at her with multiple remarks. While one user noted, “Namaz is not done by wearing nail pants Rakhi ji, remove nail paint and offer namaz otherwise the prayer will be useless,” noted one user.

“If you are genuinely praying, respect it and don’t make videos on it to show the world as if it looks like drama… it is Allah you need to share your pain with,” criticised another. “Dear sister, please get the knowledge of how to perform namaz and ablution,” quipped a third irked user.