Rajouri, Feb 13: After more than three weeks in quarantine facilities, all 350 people from 70 families of Badhaal village have returned to their homes.

The villagers were brought to Rajouri on the 8th of last month for safety and investigation purposes, following an alarming pattern of unexplained fatalities in the area.

The decision to send the residents back was made after thorough assessments by local authorities, including health experts.

During their stay in Rajouri, the families had been kept in temporary quarantine facilities while investigations were initiated by the police and forensic teams to determine the cause of the mysterious deaths.

Sources told KINS that the relocation was a precautionary measure, given the fear and uncertainty that gripped the region following the deaths. However, the investigation has said that there was no immediate threat to public health, and the deaths did not appear to be part of a larger epidemic or environmental hazard.

The deaths had initially sparked panic in the Budhal region, with residents voicing concerns about potential poisoning, infectious diseases, or even foul play.

Local authorities launched an inquiry into the situation, with forensic experts sent to examine the bodies and conduct toxicology reports. To date, the cause of death remains inconclusive.

The displaced families expressed happiness and emotions upon hearing the news of their return. While some were relieved to finally go back to their homes, others remained skeptical, citing the uncertainty surrounding the deaths.

The district administration has assured the people of Budhal that further precautionary measures would be taken to ensure their safety, including regular health check-ups and the monitoring of any potential health risks in the area.

The authorities have pledged to continue investigating the cause of the deaths, with health officials remaining on alert to identify any potential public health threats.