Srinagar, Feb 08: More than two months have passed since the mysterious deaths in Rajouri’s Badhaal village, yet authorities remain unable to determine the exact cause of the tragedy. Despite extensive investigations, locals are still waiting for answers.

Since December 7, 2024, a total of 17 people—including 13 children—have died from an unidentified illness. While no new cases have been reported in the last 20 days, and all previously admitted patients have recovered, the fear and uncertainty continue to grip the village.

Local residents said that while the government’s preventive measures have helped contain the crisis, they remain deeply concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the cause of deaths. They urged authorities to expedite the investigation so that appropriate safety measures can be put in place and normal life can resume without fear.

Expressing frustration over the slow pace of the probe, locals said the issue should have been treated as a health emergency and resolved on priority. “More than 20 days have passed since high-level teams, including an inter-ministerial delegation, visited the area, yet no concrete findings have been shared,” they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the police has questioned multiple individuals but has not uncovered any leads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ruled out infectious agents as the cause and is focusing on the possibility of toxic substances.

Experts from AIIMS Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh have visited the affected village, collected samples, and are currently analyzing them for possible toxins.

A senior doctor said all patients at GMC Rajouri have now recovered and have been shifted to observation wards. “The antidotes administered to the affected individuals have been effective, but we still lack conclusive evidence about the exact cause of deaths. We are awaiting the final reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” the doctor said.

He added that investigators had already narrowed down their focus to toxins such as Aldicarb, Cadmium, and other salts, but official confirmation is still pending.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely, and the village remains under strict surveillance to prevent any further incidents.

An official told KNO that there has been no further development, and authorities are waiting for government approval before allowing the people of Badhaal to return home.

“The recovered patients are currently being kept in hospital observation wards, along with their immediate family members. We expect the final reports from premier health institutes soon, after which the government will take a decision,” the official added.