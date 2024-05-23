‘Rajouri-Anantnag PC’: DEO reviews preparations for polling day

RAJOURI: District Election Officer Rajouri Om Prakash Bhagat today chaired a meeting with Zonal and Sector Officers to discuss and strategize the preparations for the Lok Sabha Election-2024 Polling scheduled on May 25 in Rajouri- Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency.

The meeting emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth, fair and transparent electoral process. The sector and zonal officers were acquainted with their role and responsibilities during pre polling, polling day and after polling.

On the day of polling, sectoral officers were tasked with executing a myriad of duties aimed at facilitating a seamless voting process. The responsibilities include conducting frequent inspections of polling stations, monitoring the presence of security forces, supervising the activities of polling agents and promptly addressing any issues or complaints that may arise during the voting process.

Additionally, officers were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the proper handling and sealing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the conclusion of polling.

District Election Officer Om Prakash Bhagat reiterated the importance of performing these duties with utmost dedication and diligence to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the democratic rights of citizens are safeguarded. He emphasized the critical role of each officer in fostering a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the final randomization of polling parties was done by DEO Rajouri in presence of General Observer this morning.

Among the others, Commandants of IR and Armed Police, ASP Musadiq Majid Basu; ACR, Mohammad Jhangir Khan; Dy DEO, Shakeel Mir and other sectoral and zonal officers attended the meeting.