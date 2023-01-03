Ramban, Jan 03 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab in Ramban district, officials said.

An official told that completed a month before deadline by the Border Roads Organisation, 240 feet bailey suspension bridge was virtually inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today morning.

He said the old bridge constructed before 1960 was declared unsafe.

“On October 1, the launching of the new bailey suspension reinforced bridge was initiated and on October 30, the project was completed, well before its scheduled deadline of November 30,” he added.

He said the bridge with a load capacity of 40 tonne single vehicle at a time has a wooden decking.

The penal-launching work was completed ahead of the scheduled time by a Kolkata-based company GRSE, engaged by GREF.

Ramban district magistrate Mussrat Islam, Senior Superintendent Police, Ramban Mohita Sharma among others were also present during the virtual inauguration—(KNO