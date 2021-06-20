Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Rajnath Singh meets J&K LG

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held separate meetings with the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have apprised the defence minister about the security scenario in the Union Territory.

 

“The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha_called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today,” the defence minister’s office tweeted.

Issues related to the overall development of Ladakh figured in Rajnath Singh’s meeting with Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, people familiar with the deliberations said.


