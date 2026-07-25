Rajnath Singh Arrives in Srinagar for Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Saturday on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh to participate in the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations being held at Drass.

Official sources said that upon his arrival at Srinagar International Airport, the Defence Minister was received by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, along with senior civil and security officials.

The Defence Minister was scheduled to travel to Drass by helicopter to attend the commemorative events. However, due to adverse weather conditions and poor flying conditions, the helicopter sortie could not be operated. Subsequently, Rajnath Singh proceeded to Drass by road to attend the celebrations.

The two-day Kargil Vijay Diwas programme commenced on Saturday at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where the nation will pay homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The annual event is attended by senior military commanders, veterans, families of martyrs, civil dignitaries, and government representatives, and commemorates India’s historic victory in the Kargil conflict while honouring the courage, sacrifice, and valour of the armed forces.