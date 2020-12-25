Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe BP fluctuations

The mega-star had been self-isolating at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai ahead of the announcement of his political party on December 31.

He had called off the shoot of his film Annathe in Hyderabad after four members of the crew tested positive for Covid.

According to a statement by Apollo hospitals, Hyderabad, Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged,” the statement said.

Apollo added that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion “he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”.