SRINAGAR: ADGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Saturday rewarded an investigation team from District Police Doda for arresting an online fraudster from Ajmer Rajasthan.

An official said that ADGP rewarded the investigation team with a cash reward of Rs, 5000/- to each along with Commendation Certificates for arresting the fraudster who was involved in case FIR No. 237/2023 registered at Police Station Doda.

“The fraudster, a resident of Jhunjhun Rajasthan had cheated online more than eleven lacs Rupees (11 lacs) from a Govt. teacher of Doda”, the official said.

“In a function held at DPO Doda, SSP Doda Shri Abdul Qayoom while distributing the Commendation Certificates to the Police team, complimented them for their commendable job and professionalism exhibited by them during the investigation of the case and efforts made by them to arrest the absconder”, the official said.“The officers/officials who were awarded Commendation Certificates along with cash rewards included SI Mohd Shafi, ASI Tilak Raj, ASI Mushtaq Ahmed and Sgct. Shakeel Ahmed of District Police Doda”, the official said adding “the SSP Doda congratulated and wished them best and advised them to work with more dedication and devotion for earning more rewards and appreciations in their future services.” (KS)

