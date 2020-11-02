Rajasthan first state to pass law mandating masks for protection against COVID-19: Gehlot

Chandigarh: Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law mandating masks for protection against coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in order to protect health of #COVID19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks.

In this challenging corona pandemic time,protecting lives of ppl is paramount for govt — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2020

In a tweet, Gehlot said that “the masks are the vaccine to protect against corona”.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday also said he had issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects.

“In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate,” Gehlot tweeted.

With the ongoing “mass movement against corona” in the state, the government on Monday enacted a law that was going to make wearing a mask mandatory, he added.