Srinagar, April 18 : Weather department here on Tuesday said that intermittent rain and thunderstorms was very likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till April 21.

“During this wet spell of (18-19th) thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” a meteorological department official said. From April 22-25, he said, the weather was likely to be “mainly dry.”

He said in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 6.9mm of rain, Qazigund 11.0mm, Pahalgam 22.4mm, Kupwara 15.7mm, Gulmarg 12.2mm, Jammu 6.2mm, Banihal 21.1mm, Katra 4.4mm and Bhaderwah 9.2mm.

Regarding temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.0°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.3°C against 8.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.6°C against 8.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.0°C against 25.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 10.5°C (above normal by 2.1°C), Batote 12.6°C (above normal by 1.2°C), Katra 18.5°C (1.4°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 11.4°C (4.2°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 5.0°C and Kargil 5.4°C, he said. (GNS)