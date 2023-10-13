Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness a four-day wet spell commencing from Saturday as the weatherman here has stated that two back-to-back Western Disturbances are affecting the Union Territory from October 13 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, J&K parts recorded two-day wet spell while several higher reaches of Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu division experienced fresh snowfall as well.

Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT) said there is a possibility of rainfall in plains and snowfall in higher reaches from October 13 evening to October 17 evening.

“The higher reaches would likely receive snowfall from 2 inches to 6 inches during the four-day wet spell in J&K,” MeT Deputy Director said, adding that the temperature across the Union Territory would also go down.

The weather conditions are expected to improve from October 18 morning, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details about prediction of wet spell, Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng told KNO that on October 14, a spell of rain and snow is expected in most parts, especially in Kashmir region while on October 15, there is a possibility of intermittent rain and snow while in some areas, the day may predominantly remain overcast with little or no precipitation.

On October 16, moderate rain and snowfall is expected in most areas while heavy showers in a few areas can’t be ruled out, he said, adding that on October 17 while some areas might experience rain or snow showers until morning or afternoon, it is anticipated that the Western Disturbance will clear out on this day.

“The Western Disturbance is expected to bring a significant decrease in daytime temperatures, necessitating the use of warm clothing. Maximum daytime temperatures in most parts of Kashmir are likely to stay below 14°C on October 16 and 17. In Jammu region, a major decline in daytime temperatures is also expected on the same dates,” he said.

Director MeT, Sonum Lotus in an advisory issued ahead of the wet spell, asked the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14-18.

He said that the wet spell may also disrupt transportation especially at vulnerable places like Zojilla, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop and other areas temporarily. KNO