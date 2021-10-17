Rains lash plains, snow in upper reaches in J&K

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains while upper reaches received fresh light snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir since midnight, officials said on Sunday.

The weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate rain and snow to continue till forenoon on Monday.

“As expected, light rain occurred at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu,” an official of the MeT department said in a statement here. He said weather will be a cloudy and cold day on Sunday.

Regarding forecast, he said, there will be widespread light to moderate rain and snow over higher reaches till forenoon of Monday and gradual improvement thereafter. “Mainly dry weather is expected from October 19-22. There’s no forecast of any major rain or snow for next one week.” Meanwhile, Srinagar received rainfall of 2.4mm in 24 hours till 0830 hours while minimum temperature settled at 11.3°C against 6.0°C normal in the summer capital of J&K, the official said. Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 2.3mm of rain and recorded minimum of 9.8°C, the official said.

Pahalgam received 0.0mm of rain during the time even as the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 7.6°C, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 0.0mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 8.3°C, the official said.

Kupwara had 2.4mm of rain while the north Kashmir district recorded a low 8.6°C on the previous night, the official said. Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, also received rain of 7.8 mm and recorded a minimum of 5.0°C, the official said. (GNS)