

Srinagar: Rain lashed the plains while snow occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar after over a week.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, “Light snowfall occurred in Drass-Kargil area and over higher reaches of Kashmir.

Kashmir valley and parts of Ladakh received fresh snowfall as a new western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/49cF7qEQjU — The Kashmir Monitor (@Kashmir_Monitor) December 5, 2021 ( Fresh snowfall occurs at Gurez. . Video captured by Mudasir)



“Rains lashed the plains of Kashmir including Srinagar since early morning. There is likelihood of gradual increase in precipitation Intensity and distribution.

Rains lash Kashmir plains, high reaches receive fresh snowfall : Watch here 3



The rains and snow has broken the dry spell in the Valley and minimum temperatures are expected to rise.

Snowfall of about 4 inches occurred during early morning hours at Drass. pic.twitter.com/vc6pRIaA09 — Kashmir Bulletin (@KB_Bulletin) December 5, 2021





“Srinagar recorded 0.6, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 as the minimum today.

“Drass town of Ladakh had minus 5.1, Leh minus 3.6 while Kargil parameters are awaited.

“Jammu city had 13.6, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.5, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7.1 as the minimum temperature,” the official said.