Rains Expected from August 23-26: MET Issues Advisory

​Srinagar, Aug 23: The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar on Saturday issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from August 23 to 26.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas, including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar, as well as the southern parts of the Kashmir division, MET said in an advisory.

​The advisory warns of the possibility of intense or heavy rain in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions during this period.

There is also a risk of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, it reads.

The public is advised to stay away from water bodies, streams, and loose structures and to take necessary precautions, advisory reads.

​From August 27 to 31, the weather is expected to be hot and humid, with brief spells of rain and thunder in some places. A similar pattern of hot and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms is forecasted from September 1 to 5, reads the advisory. (JKNS)