Rains drench Kashmir plains, light snow in upper reaches; weather to improve from Monday

Srinagar: Incessant rains continued to drench Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar and Batote recorded the highest rainfall in the two divisions respectively, officials said on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 24.8mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am.

The rainfall also brought the minimum temperature down as Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was below 0.2°C normal in the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 23.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 6.2°C against previous night’s 7.4°C, the official said.

Pahalgam received 4.7mm during the time while the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.3°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 16.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.8°C against previous night’s 6.0°C, the official said.

Kupwara received 14.0mm of rain during the 24 hours while the north Kashmir district recorded a low of 6.0°C against 6.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, received 21.8mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 0.5°C against 1.0°C on the previous night which was below 1.8°C than the normal for the area, the official said.

There were reports about light snowfall in some higher reaches of the Valley including Gulmarg.

Jammu district received 16.4mm of rain, Banihal 26.8mm, Batote 35.4mm, Katra 18.6mm, Bhaderwah 22.2mm and Kathua 4.4mm, the official added.

The official said the erratic weather will continue for now while dry weather was expected on April 19 when “there will be mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night”.

“Fairly widespread rain” has been forecast again on April 20 and “widespread rain” on April 22 and 22 respectively. (GNS)