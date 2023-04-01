SRINAGAR: Kashmir valley received rainfall at most places and light snowfall over the higher reaches on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast inclement weather conditions till April 6.

Here’s the detailed forecast and advisory issued by the MeT office on Saturday:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Intermittent rain/ with snowfall over higher reaches very likely to continue at most places of J&K.

2𝙣𝙙: Partly to generally cloudy. Possibility of a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm towards evening at scattered places.

3-6𝙩𝙝: Intermittent rain/thunderstorm at many places.Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

1.Postpone spraying & irrigation till 6th.

2.Travel after confirming road status from concerned traffic police.