Rainawari land sinking:  9- member committee formed

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: In the wake of the recent land sinking incident in the Khawajapora Syedpora area in Rainawari locality, the District Administration Srinagar on Tuesday formed an Expert Committee to ascertain the facts and suggested remedial measures regarding the incident.

According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, the nine-member Committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria has been constituted to ascertain the facts that lead to sinking of several houses in Khawajapora Syedpora in Rainawari locality of the District

The Committee has been asked to submit their findings within the week’s time besides suggesting measures for preventing environmental damage while covering other allied and incidental issues of land subsidence in the area.

The constituted Expert Committee comprises the members including Prof. Gh. Jeelani, Prof of Earth Science, University of Kashmir; Ghulam Hassan, Joint Commissioner (Plg) SMC; Shabir Ahmad, Ex. Eng. Core Divn, R&B, Srinagar; Dr. Shakeel Waseem, Asstt. Prof., Structural Engineering NIT, Srinagar; Syed Shahid Hussain, Tehsildar, Khanyar Srinagar; Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, SDPO Khanyar, Srinagar; Mir Jehangir, Ex. Engineer, Building & Design -Il, Quality & Control R&B Deptt., Srinagar; Zahoor Ahmad, Ex. Engineer, Smart City, Srinagar; Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Geologist-111, Geology & Mining Deptt, Srinagar.