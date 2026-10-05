Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in J&K From Tommorow: MET



Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience partly to generally cloudy weather, with light rain, light snowfall over higher reaches, thunderstorms and gusty winds at scattered to many places from October 6 to 10, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Director Meteorological Department Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather is expected to remain generally dry on October 5.

He said light rain, light snowfall over higher reaches, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at scattered to many places during October 6-10.

For October 11-15, partly cloudy weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Ahmad said.

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers and fruit growers to ensure the safe storage of apples and paddy from October 6 to 10 in view of the expected wet weather.

