Rain Threat Looms as Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Titans in Crucial IPL 2025 Showdown

It’s a clash of heavyweights as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Both teams are tied at 14 points — MI having played 11 matches and GT one less — making this 3rd vs 4th encounter vital in the battle for playoff spots. MI, currently on a six-match winning streak, boast the tournament’s best Net Run Rate (+1.274) and have yet to concede 200+ runs in any game this season.

A win could propel either side to the top of the table with 16 points. However, weather may play spoilsport, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming days.

Just a day earlier, rain washed out the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), forcing both teams to share points — a result that ended SRH’s playoff hopes.

As anticipation builds for the MI-GT clash, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh backed MI to finish in the top two:

“Total dominance from MI. They’re playing like true champions. Most of their players can win games singlehandedly. I expect them to finish with 18 or even 20 points,” he said on his YouTube channel.