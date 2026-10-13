Rain, snowfall likely across J&K till Oct 15

Srinagar: Light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely at most places across Jammu and Kashmir from October 13 to 15 under the influence of a Western Disturbance, according to the weather forecast.

The precipitation is expected to occur intermittently, with long breaks rather than continuing throughout the day. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain below normal during this period.

Weather is expected to remain mostly dry on October 16 and 17, although a few places, mainly in higher reaches, may receive brief showers during the afternoon or evening hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir from October 18 to 22, though brief showers cannot be ruled out at one or two places, according to Kashmir Weather.