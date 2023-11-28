Srinagar: An improvement in the minimum temperature across the valley has been observed, but there are predictions of widespread rain and snowfall in the Union Territory on November 29 due to a weak Western Disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Director of the Meteorological department (MeT), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the anticipated rains and snowfall are likely to occur in isolated places, alongside generally cloudy weather conditions. This two-day wet spell is projected for November 29 and 30, with expectations of generally cloudy weather and the likelihood of light to moderate rain and snowfall at numerous places, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few areas.

The Director of MeT has attributed this anticipated two-day wet spell to the influence of a weak western disturbance expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir on November 29. Dr. Mukhtar also mentioned that from the first six days of December, the weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy.